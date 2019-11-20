Wage Ruling Clears Up Tip Questions For Calif. Employers

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:43 PM EST) -- On Oct. 31, in Lauren O’Grady v. Merchant Exchange Productions Inc., the California Court of Appeal's First Appellate District held that a service charge could be a gratuity under Labor Code Section 351, such that it would be required to be paid to nonmanagerial employees as a gratuity. In light of O’Grady, employers should review their mandatory service charge policies and practices both to: Ensure clear communication to employees and customers; and Avoid conflating service charges with tips. Distinction Between Service Charges and Tips The California State Board of Equalization distinguishes between a service charge and a gratuity or tip in Publication...

