NFL, Security Workers Get Green Light For OT Suit Settlement

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement between the National Football League and a group of security personnel who claimed the league treated them as employees but classified them as consultants in an “elaborate scheme” to avoid paying taxes, overtime and other legally required employment benefits. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter approved individual settlement agreements reached with each of the six former security representatives for a total sum of $50,000 and dismissed their lawsuit. The security representatives had alleged that the NFL misclassified them as independent contractors in order to avoid paying fair wages, overtime or pension...

