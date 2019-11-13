Seterus Should Face Most Claims In FDCPA Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- Seterus Inc. must face the majority of allegations brought by a proposed class of borrowers in default who say the mortgage servicing platform lied about its intention to foreclose on their homes, a Georgia federal magistrate judge recommended Wednesday. Borrower Bridget Leak alleges Seterus sent her a default letter threatening to accelerate her debt or start foreclosure proceedings in order to intimidate her into paying the default amount in full immediately. U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard recommended that the court toss one of her Fair Debt Collection Practices Act claims for failure to specify unfair conduct, but said her other...

