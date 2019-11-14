AutoZone Workers Say Prudential Funds Cost 401(k) $60M

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 2:42 PM EST) -- AutoZone cost 401(k) plan participants over $60 million by steering their retirement savings toward an investment allocation service that offered high-cost funds and sent kickbacks to Prudential Insurance Co., workers have alleged in a proposed class action. Faith Miller and Michael J. Iannone Jr. — two participants in the AutoZone Inc. 401(k) plan — filed a complaint in Tennessee federal court Wednesday accusing the auto parts retailer of breaching its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Specifically, the participants challenged AutoZone’s decision to approve and recommend the so-called GoalMaker investment allocation service offered by Prudential Insurance Co., which...

