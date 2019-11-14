Amtrak Must Pay $4.5M To Passenger Injured In Derailment

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 1:50 PM EST) -- A federal jury found that Amtrak owes damages of $4.5 million to an injured passenger in the second case to go to trial over a deadly 2017 train derailment near DuPont, Washington, according to a verdict returned Wednesday. Madeleine Garza had accused the railroad company of negligence and of violating Washington state consumer protection law after the operators of a Cascades 501 train took a dangerous curve at 78 miles per hour — more than double the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit — causing it to derail and fall onto a major highway below the track. She suffered multiple broken bones, including complex...

