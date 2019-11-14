Geragos-Tied Charges Gone In Avenatti's Nike Extortion Case

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Wednesday dropped charges against Michael Avenatti that accused him of conspiring with fellow celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos in a plot to extort Nike, but added an accusation that Avenatti defrauded his client along the way. Avenatti was charged in March with extortion and conspiracy over an alleged plot with Geragos to wring upward of $20 million out of the famous shoe company in exchange for keeping information under wraps about payments to student-athletes that violated NCAA rules. The sum was allegedly couched as a fee for the pair to do an internal investigation into payments similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS