PennEast Will Ask Justices To Undo 3rd Circ. Pipeline Ruling

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 3:04 PM EST) -- Developers of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline said Thursday they will seek U.S. Supreme Court review of the Third Circuit's ruling that PennEast can't seize New Jersey-owned land for the project, claiming the decision threatens to stymie gas development nationwide. PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC's announcement comes a little over a week after the Third Circuit refused to revisit its Sept. 10 ruling that the Natural Gas Act doesn't trump the Garden State's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies. It wiped out a lower court decision that allowed PennEast to take dozens of New Jersey-owned parcels along the...

