Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PennEast Will Ask Justices To Undo 3rd Circ. Pipeline Ruling

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 3:04 PM EST) -- Developers of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline said Thursday they will seek U.S. Supreme Court review of the Third Circuit's ruling that PennEast can't seize New Jersey-owned land for the project, claiming the decision threatens to stymie gas development nationwide.

PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC's announcement comes a little over a week after the Third Circuit refused to revisit its Sept. 10 ruling that the Natural Gas Act doesn't trump the Garden State's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies. It wiped out a lower court decision that allowed PennEast to take dozens of New Jersey-owned parcels along the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®