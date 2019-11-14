Labor Board Lets Calif. Ski Resort Hire Cooks On H-2B Visas

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- A California ski resort that once hosted the Winter Olympics got the green light Wednesday to hire more than a dozen cooks under the migrant guestworker program after the U.S. Department of Labor found the resort had actually submitted the correct documents. Writing for the DOL's appellate board, Administrative Law Judge Francine Applewhite reversed a department officer's decision to deny resort operator Squaw Valley Ski Holdings LLC's request for approval to hire more cooks during the winter and spring under the H-2B visa program. That program allows employers to hire foreign workers for seasonal or temporary nonagricultural jobs when no Americans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS