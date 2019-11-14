Barr Urges FCC To Block Chinese Telecom Giants

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr unequivocally named Chinese telecom giants Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. as threats to national security in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission posted Thursday, urging FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to proceed with a rule cracking down on the companies. Barr said he wrote to "strongly support" the FCC's planned vote next week on a measure to block infrastructure subsidy funds from suppliers that threaten national security interests. The rule would also lay out a plan to help U.S. carriers replace potentially compromised equipment. Barr said the FCC's probe is timely and not overstated given...

