Jury Awards $8M Against Trucking Co. In Motorcycle Crash

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:45 PM EST) -- A Georgia jury awarded a motorcyclist $8 million Wednesday after finding a trucking company was responsible for a crash that left the man with permanent injuries, though the parties reached a confidential settlement during the jury’s deliberations. After deliberating for roughly two hours, the Jonesboro jury returned with a verdict in favor of plaintiff Ronnie Stevens, finding that defendant JRK Trucking and its driver, co-defendant Donald Parks, were responsible for the 2015 crash that left Stevens with injuries to his ankle and wrist. Stevens had alleged that the crash on Interstate 75 happened because Parks, driving a dump truck, hit an...

