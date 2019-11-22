The Top Pennsylvania Employment Law Changes In 2019

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:52 PM EST) -- While 2019 has been a relatively quiet year in the world of employment law legislation in Pennsylvania, 2020 promises to bring a change in the federal wage and hour law, as well as a long-anticipated decision from the U.S. Supreme Court as to whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects the LGBTQ community. Additionally, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing statistics show that the number of EEOC charges filed in Pennsylvania are relatively consistent with prior years, with sex and race discrimination and retaliation claims continuing to rank as the three most frequently filed claims. Wage and hour litigation...

