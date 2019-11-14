Gov't Tells Jury Ex-Nuke Exec's Role In Kickbacks Is Clear

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- The former president of a nuclear logistics company accused of fraudulently securing transportation contracts from a Russian uranium supplier deliberately participated in a kickback scheme, and there's plenty of evidence to prove it, prosecutors told a Maryland federal jury Thursday. Mark Lambert, the former co-president of Transport Logistics International Inc., chose to collude with others from his company to pay money to Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official, in exchange for transportation contracts, said government lawyer Vanessa A. Sisti as she urged the jury for a guilty verdict during closing arguments of the conspiracy trial. Prosecutors also provided the jurors with text messages and emails...

