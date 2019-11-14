Liebowitz's Attorney Pleads For Leniency Over Lies To Judge

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:50 PM EST) -- Weeks after a federal judge threatened to imprison lawyer Richard Liebowitz for lying about the death of his grandfather, a criminal defense attorney and family friend sent the judge a letter begging her to forgive the embattled copyright litigator for his “inexcusable falsity.” Made public on Thursday, the remarkable five-page missive from Richard A. Greenberg to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel came two weeks after the judge said she would have Liebowitz arrested by U.S. marshals if he could not prove that an actual death in the family had caused him to miss an April hearing, a threat first reported by...

