J&J's $572M Opioid Loss Cut To $465M As Judge Fixes Math

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma judge formally slashed Johnson & Johnson's $572 million defeat in the nation's first opioid-crisis trial to $465 million Friday after acknowledging an astonishing arithmetic error. Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman acknowledged the accidental addition of three zeroes in part of his judgment, mistakenly turning $107,683 into $107,683,000. (AP) The nearly 20% reduction came in a final judgment from Judge Thad Balkman, who in August ordered J&J to pay $572 million for its alleged role in fostering opioid addiction among Sooner State residents. But in October he conceded that he had made a major math mistake. "I acknowledge the computing error contained...

