'Varsity Blues' Bribe Middleman Cops To Racketeering Charge

Law360, Boston (November 15, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- The former head of a Texas tennis academy pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy for acting as a middleman for the mastermind of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case, admitting he helped the children of wealthy parents be admitted to college as phony tennis recruits. Martin Fox (center) leaves Boston federal court with his legal team after pleading guilty to acting as a middleman for “Varsity Blues” ringleader Rick Singer. (Chris Villani | Law360) Martin Fox, 62, offered a series of quiet “yes, your honor” responses as he formally entered his guilty plea in the high-profile case. Prosecutors say he worked with...

