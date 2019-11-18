Texas Co. Defends Opposition To $5.3M Saudi Award

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Houston-based transportation and logistics company told a Texas federal judge it shouldn't have to pay attorney fees for a $5.3 million arbitral award in a contract dispute with a Saudi Arabian company, saying its opposition to the award isn't frivolous. Swanberg International Ltd. said its efforts to correct an unfair and biased arbitration process in Saudi Arabian court doesn't qualify as frivolous or acting in bad faith. The company said Thursday it was asserting its right to defend against a flawed reward when it protested a federal court's August confirmation of the ruling from abroad. The company urged the federal...

