High Court To Hear Google-Oracle Smartphone War

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to tackle a yearslong copyright battle between Google and Oracle over smartphone software, setting the stage for a potential landmark decision on intellectual property. The U.S. Supreme Court will wade into Oracle and Google’s long-running software copyright fight over the Android smartphone platform, with potentially tens of billions of dollars in damages on the line. (AP) The justices granted certiorari more than nine years after Oracle first sued Google for using copyrighted pieces of the Java software language when it built the Android smartphone platform. A lower appeals court has twice sided with Oracle, leading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS