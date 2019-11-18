Ex-GC Accused Of Covering Up Poor Work From Outside Firm

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 10:17 PM EST) -- Several California-based outdoor advertising companies have accused their former general counsel of malpractice and fraud for allegedly funneling legal work to an outside law firm and mishandling the bills, following the attorney's own wrongful termination suit against his onetime employers. Attorney Timothy Alger violated the terms of his contractual agreement with Summit Media LLC and several related entities by promising to serve as their general counsel but pushing the bulk of the legal work to a firm that was too expensive and inexperienced, according to the complaint filed last Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “An attorney’s job is to assist...

