Purdue Says Paying States' Costs Will Help Ch. 11 Estate

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:15 PM EST) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma LP told a New York bankruptcy court Friday that its plan to pay the expenses of state governments participating in a settlement of claims related to Purdue’s role in the opioid epidemic is a sound exercise of its business judgment and is essential to the Chapter 11 case. In a reply in support of its motion seeking permission to reimburse the ad hoc committee for its expenses, Purdue said that the state governments that have signed on to a settlement framework are critical to the success of the bankruptcy cases and will play a key role in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS