DoorDash Says Consumers Must Arbitrate Tip Policy Suit

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:15 PM EST) -- DoorDash told a California federal judge Friday that consumers must individually arbitrate their proposed class claims it deceptively subsidized drivers’ pay with customers' tips, saying there’s no getting around the app-based food delivery company's arbitration agreement. DoorDash Inc. told U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar that consumers Jennifer Peter and Karson Theiss agreed to the company’s terms and conditions — including an arbitration agreement — when they signed up to use the app earlier this year, and neither of them opted out. Those terms were clear and conspicuous, so the consumers shouldn’t be allowed to pursue their suit accusing DoorDash of...

