Justices Mull Interplay Of ERISA, Securities Laws In IBM Case

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- On Nov. 6, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in Retirement Plans Committee of IBM v. Jander — one of three Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases set for review during its current term. In our Law360 article previewing those cases, we noted that the "number of important ERISA cases before the Supreme Court this Term ... may ... reflect a recognition that, even 45 years after ERISA’s enactment, regulatory guidance is thin, and the statute’s requirements remain uncertain and difficult to apply."[1] If nothing else, oral argument in Jander forcefully drove home that point — with the justices grappling with...

