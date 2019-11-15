House, Senate Reach Deal To Unite Robocall Legislation

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- House and Senate committee leaders announced late Friday that they had reached a deal to square two versions of anti-robocall legislation that passed overwhelmingly earlier this year, readying the bill for White House approval. The sewn-up bill will be known as the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act, incorporating provisions from both the House's Stopping Bad Robocalls Act and the Senate's TRACED Act, according to a statement from committee leadership. The Senate Commerce Committee and House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders said in a joint statement that the result is a piece of legislation they "believe can be signed into law by the president."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS