Bernstein Litowitz Scores Lead In Boeing Max Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will lead a proposed class of investors accusing Boeing of hiding safety problems in its grounded 737 Max jets and sending the company’s stock price plummeting, according to an Illinois federal court order on Friday. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. appointed Bernstein Litowitz as lead counsel and the Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi as lead plaintiff in the consolidated securities fraud action, shooting down a competing motion that raised “red flags” from a family that claimed it incurred the most investor losses, $4.7 million, from Boeing’s 737 Max crisis. Judge Tharp put...

