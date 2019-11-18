US Trustee Says Sackler Ties Bar E&Y From Purdue Ch. 11

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 2:20 PM EST) -- Ernst & Young LLP shouldn't be allowed to serve as bankrupt Purdue Pharma LP's auditor because of the accounting firm's ongoing work for the Sackler family — which is expected to pay billions of dollars toward a massive settlement over Purdue's opioid marketing practices — the federal bankruptcy watchdog is arguing. The Friday objection by U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington comes as many opponents of the proposed multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue and the Sacklers have accused the family of hiding its true wealth and using the settlement structure to shield it from the thousands of states, cities and others suing over...

