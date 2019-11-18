Avenatti Says Feds Want To Police Atty Negotiations

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 2:14 PM EST) -- Manhattan prosecutors are making a “disturbing” attempt to dictate when and how lawyers communicate with their clients amid "fluid" settlement talks, attorney Michael Avenatti told a New York federal court Friday in a request to dismiss a wire fraud charge. Avenatti’s counsel said the recently added count stems from a few days in March during which Avenatti was in “dynamic” negotiations with Nike Inc. on behalf of a youth basketball coach. But those talks had not progressed to an actual settlement that would have required his client’s approval, Avenatti said. Nor had they reached any “formalized retention” of Avenatti by Nike...

