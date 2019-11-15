Judge Says No Way To Billionaire's Pro Se In Sex Battery Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (November 15, 2019, 10:31 PM EST) -- Billionaire Alki David stormed loudly out of a Los Angeles courtroom Friday after a judge revoked his right to represent himself against accusations of sexual battery, finding he'd committed misconduct and obstructed the proceedings as the trial entered its second day. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams issued her order before the jury's arrival Friday morning, after the plaintiff's attorney Nathan Goldberg of Allred Maroko & Goldberg drew her attention to a video David posted on Instagram the prior day. In the video, David appeared to be bragging about statements he made during his opening that were stricken from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS