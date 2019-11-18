Citi Says Ex-Trader Can't Show It Steered DOJ Probe

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:21 PM EST) -- A former trader acquitted of criminal charges for allegedly manipulating foreign exchange markets should voluntarily walk away from suing Citigroup Inc. for $112 million, having failed to show the bank lied to prosecutors to limit its own legal exposure, the financial giant said in New York federal court. Because Rohan Ramchandani lacked sufficient evidence that Citi maliciously tried to steer the case in his direction, he should withdraw the complaint and spare everyone "unnecessary motion practice," the bank said in a letter filed Friday with the Southern District of New York. The U.S. Department of Justice, rather than Citi, was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS