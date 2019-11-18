Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BofA Fires Back At US Bank’s $1.6B RMBS Trust Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- Bank of America asked a New York federal judge on Friday to dismiss what it called a “garden-variety contract dispute” brought by U.S. Bank over substandard loans in a $1.6 billion residential mortgage-backed securities trust.

The banking giant insists that the complaint is attempting to pin secondary-liability claims on it and subsidiary Merrill Lynch Mortgage Lending Inc. for the failings of loans in the RMBS trust that were originated by First Franklin Financial Corp., yet falls well short of pleading exactly how Bank of America Corp. and Merrill Lynch are successors-in-interest or alter egos of First Franklin.

“Rather, on its alter-ego claim, plaintiff appears...

