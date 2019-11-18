Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seneca Tribe Says NY Gov. Can't Dodge Thruway Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians has the right to sue New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other individual state officials over a highway on reservation land, the tribe told a New York federal court in pushing to keep its case alive.

The decision to sue the New York Thruway Authority and individual state officials rather than bringing claims against New York state is supported by judicial doctrine and court precedent, the nation argued Friday. The tribe is fighting U.S. Magistrate Judge Hugh B. Scott's recommendation in December 2018 that the case be dismissed on the grounds that the tribe brought similar claims...

