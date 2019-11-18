Retrial Sought Against J&J After FDA Finds Asbestos In Talc

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- A man who failed to convince a jury that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder contains asbestos and caused his mesothelioma is urging a California judge to grant him a new trial in light of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration saying it found the carcinogen in a J&J baby powder bottle. In an 11-page brief supporting his motion for a new trial filed Friday, plaintiff George Crudge asks Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michele Flurer to give him a second shot at persuading a jury that it was his use of J&J baby powder that caused his pleural mesothelioma — a...

