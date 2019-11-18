$42M GM Oil-Guzzling Engine Deal, $3.4M Atty Fees Approved

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday approved a $42 million settlement to end three suits alleging that General Motors sold defective, oil-guzzling engines while approving $3.4 million in fees and costs for the class' attorneys. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg wrote that the settlement was fair and adequate in light of the difficulties class members would have faced proving their cases in court, particularly as one of the three suits had already been partially dismissed in California. The settlement covers three related suits filed in Florida, California and Illinois, which alleged that the 2.4-liter Ecotec engines in 2010-2013 Equinox and Terrain...

