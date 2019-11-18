Drivers Say DoorDash Circumventing Arbitration Rules

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- More than 2,200 DoorDash couriers have accused the app-based food delivery company of stonewalling their individual arbitrations by trying to force new terms on them that upend the arbitration procedure they already agreed to and violates ethics rules, according to California federal court filings. The delivery drivers, who claim DoorDash Inc. has misclassified them as independent contractors instead of employees, petitioned the court Friday to force the company back to arbitration and filed a separate motion on Sunday seeking a temporary restraining order to block DoorDash from picking another arbitration forum in a purported bid to circumvent the process. The arbitration...

