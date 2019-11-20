Ex-JPMorgan Trader Found Guilty Of Forex Price-Fixing

Law360, New York (November 20, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday convicted onetime JPMorgan forex trader Akshay Aiyer of scheming to fix currency prices to boost his earnings, delivering a guilty verdict on a count of conspiring to restrain trade in violation of the Sherman Act. Former JPMorgan forex trader Akshay Aiyer, who prosecutors said betrayed clients to strengthen his own trading positions, was found guilty of price-fixing Wednesday. (AP) The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about three and a half hours before delivering the verdict, after a trial before U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl that opened Oct. 31. The jury...

