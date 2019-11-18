AmeriGas, Blue Rhino Get Prelim OK On $12.6M Antitrust Deal

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge gave propane giants Blue Rhino and AmeriGas an initial greenlight Monday to move forward with a $12.6 million bundle of retailer settlements, ending part of multidistrict litigation in which the companies were accused of fixing prices through an agreement to underfill tanks. U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner granted preliminary approval to the class action settlement covering entities that bought filled propane tanks from AmeriGas or Blue Rhino’s Ferrellgas, or paid the companies directly to exchange a tank, between July 2008 and January 2015. The settlement covers the initial allegations, plus a period of alleged further violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS