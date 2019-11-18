FBI, Secret Service Warn Of Targeted Ransomware

Law360, New York (November 18, 2019, 9:44 PM EST) -- Senior FBI and U.S. Secret Service officials said Monday that cybercriminals are increasingly using ransomware to target vulnerable entities like hospitals and municipalities, and urged victims to report attacks to authorities regardless of whether they capitulate and pay ransoms. "We don't necessarily have the data that shows that the incidents of ransomware are rising, but what we do see is that those incidents are more targeted against victims that have the highest incentive to pay," said Tonya Ugoretz, deputy assistant director at the FBI's Cyber Division, during a panel at NYU's Center for Cybersecurity. The ransom amounts being requested on average are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS