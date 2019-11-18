DOJ Says Tech Platform Inquiry Could Go Beyond Antitrust

Law360, Washington (November 18, 2019, 3:50 PM EST) -- Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into online platforms could reach beyond potential violations of antitrust law and address issues such as privacy and public safety. Speaking at a conference hosted by the American Bar Association’s antitrust section, Rosen discussed the DOJ’s ongoing investigation of platform companies, which has been focused on market power and potential anti-competitive conduct. But, he said, the probe will not be hemmed in by antitrust law if the agency uncovers other illegal activity, noting antitrust is not “a panacea for every problem in the digital world.”...

