Billionaire Yells At Judge, Storms Out Of Sex Battery Trial

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 10:30 PM EST) -- Not long after a judge said she would “see how today goes” and reconsider her order revoking his right to represent himself against accusations of sexual battery, billionaire Alki David stormed out of a Los Angeles courtroom Monday screaming at the judge after she admonished him for his facial expressions. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court had made her order on Friday after the plaintiff's attorney Nathan Goldberg of Allred Maroko & Goldberg drew her attention to a video David had posted on Instagram the previous day in which he appeared to be bragging about statements he made during...

