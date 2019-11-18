Ex-Xerox Exec Loses Bid To Toss 16-Year-Old Gag Order

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied a former Xerox executive's request for release from a 16-year-old gag order in a securities case, telling him the request came far too late and didn't actually challenge the court's authority over him or make any claims of impropriety regarding due process. In her order, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote told former Xerox Chief Financial Officer Barry D. Romeril that she could not grant his bid to speak out about his case, a request that came more than a decade and a half after he entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS