Biz Groups Back US Bank In Supreme Court Pension Fight

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- Big-business interests are assembling behind U.S. Bank in its Supreme Court fight to limit ERISA class actions against corporate pension plans, with a pair of free-market law firms and three lobbying groups filing amicus briefs in the case Monday and Tuesday. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce; the American Benefits Council; the ERISA Industry Committee, or ERIC; the Washington Legal Foundation; and the New England Legal Foundation all asked the high court to uphold the Eighth Circuit's decree that workers can't file fiduciary breach class actions against fully funded pension plans under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In order to prevail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS