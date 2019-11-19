Real Estate Rumors: Munich RE, Lululemon, Investors Bank

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- Germany-based insurance company Munich RE has reached a deal to buy a Manhattan office building from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for between $850 million and $900 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 330 Madison Ave., a 40-story, 846,000-square-foot tower that the investment authority had earlier been hoping to sell for $800 million, Real Deal said. Real estate investment firm Asana Partners has purchased a Boston building from Lululemon Athletica Inc. for $7.235 million, Bldup reported on Monday. The deal is for 337 Newbury St., a 3,872-square-foot building that Lululemon...

