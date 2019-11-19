Pulling Up Stakes: McDermott, Norton Rose, Fangda Partners

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 11:32 AM EST) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, the former head of Hogan Lovell’s private equity practice jumped ship for McDermott, Norton Rose Fulbright bolstered its Tokyo office and Chinese firm Fangda Partners nabbed yet another corporate attorney from a high-profile international firm. Tom Whelan left his position at the helm of Hogan Lovells’ private equity practice and moved to McDermott Will & Emery. He is working as a partner in McDermott’s London office, where he will continue his focus advising clients through buyouts, secondaries, take-privates, co-investments and other private market transactions. Whelan credited McDermott’s ambition, its recent growth...

