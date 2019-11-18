Ex-Hedge Fund Trader Gets 40 Months For Mismarking Fraud

Law360, New York (November 18, 2019, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit former Premium Point Investments trader Jeremy Shor with 40 months in prison Monday for what federal prosecutors called a scheme to overinflate the fallen hedge fund's assets by $100 million by soliciting fake price quotes from a corrupt broker. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered Shor to report to prison on Feb. 16 but also said she would consider an application for him to remain free while he appeals his conviction and sentence. She did not fine Shor but noted she will soon order him to make restitution to Premium Point investors, including Skybridge Capital, in...

