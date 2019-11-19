Steel Co. Settles $1M Dispute Over Chicago Transit Work

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:35 PM EST) -- A company that produces fabricated steel has settled its nearly $1 million suit alleging it hadn't been fully paid for its subcontract work on a Chicago Transit Authority station renovation project, according to documents filed in Illinois federal court. King Fabrication LLC on Monday dropped its suit against contractor Walsh Construction Co. II LLC and the Chicago Transit Authority after settlement discussions with the authority, court documents show. King in July accused Walsh and the authority of failing to pay more than $991,000 for King's work on a canopy for the O'Hare Blue Line – CTA-Belmont & Jefferson Park Station renovation...

