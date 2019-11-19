Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dish Gains Support For High Court Review Of Standing Divide

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- A leading cruise industry trade association is backing Dish Network's bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to toss a $61 million jury verdict over telemarketing calls, arguing that the dispute presents a golden opportunity for the high court to address the growing circuit split over what's required to meet the Spokeo standing bar. 

Dish brought the dispute to the high court last month, arguing that the Fourth Circuit wrongly affirmed the multimillion-dollar jury verdict for alleged Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations because there was no evidence that any of the 18,000 members of the certified class had suffered a concrete injury sufficient to...

