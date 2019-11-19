Suit Over Sandals' Fake Local Taxes Dismissed By Fla. Court

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:14 PM EST) -- A proposed class action accusing Sandals Resorts of charging fake local taxes to visitors of its Caribbean resorts has been dismissed by a Florida federal court, which said the case belongs in the country where the hotel is physically located. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed New York resident Michael McCoy’s proposed class action on Monday, saying the case, which accuses Sandals Resorts International Ltd. of charging local government taxes to visitors of its Caribbean resorts then keeping the revenue, should be brought in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where the hotel in question is located. The court found Florida’s...

