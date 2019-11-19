Sens. Prod Zuckerberg: Why Keep Tracking User Locations?

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators asked Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday to explain why the social media giant apparently continues tracking users' mobile locations even after they switch off the tracking function on the site's cellphone app. Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Chris Coons, D-Del., followed up on reports that on both the Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems, the Facebook app can continue tracking where users are, all the way down to which floor of a building they're on. The lawmakers' concerns come as the Senate begins exploring consumer privacy in response to huge data breaches, including...

