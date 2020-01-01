Transportation Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The commercial trucking, logistics and gig-economy industries’ duels over the independent contractor status of drivers and couriers, as well as clashes over the scope of federal preemption are among the court battles that transportation attorneys will keep their eye on in 2020. The cases have the potential to significantly shake up long-standing practices at transportation companies for hiring workers and drafting contracts and could create additional tension between federal and state regulations governing facets of the sector. Here's a breakdown of some of the high-profile legal battles that transportation attorneys will be tracking closely in 2019. Calif. Trucking Group Challenges AB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS