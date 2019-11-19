Biz Groups Want Tariff Reform Bill To Erase Metal Duties

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:45 PM EST) -- As Congress works on a bill to curb the White House's authority to impose national security tariffs, a collection of business groups on Tuesday pressed for the legislation to remove the tariffs on steel and aluminium the Trump administration has already put in place. The Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users, along with some trade associations, urged Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., both in the Senate Finance Committee, to include a "sunset" provision for the current tariffs in the proposed legislation that will give Congress a role in imposing tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade...

