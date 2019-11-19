'It's So Real!' Accuser Sobs At Billionaire's Sex Battery Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (November 19, 2019, 11:10 PM EST) -- A former employee of billionaire Alki David suing him on allegations of sexual battery broke down sobbing and bolted from a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday as another woman tearfully testified of being sexually assaulted by the media entrepreneur in his office. While comedy writer Lauren Reeves told the jury that David had forcefully shoved her head into his crotch, plaintiff Mahim Khan buried her face in her arms and began to cry. Khan had told a similar story to the jury last week. After Reeves noticed Khan was crying she paused her story, and for several moments the sound of both...

