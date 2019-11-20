Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Score $27M Payday For $80M MetLife ERISA Settlement

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 2:49 PM EST) -- Three law firms will walk away with $26.6 million of the $80 million deal they negotiated with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to end a class action claiming the company violated federal benefits law by investing policyholders' benefits in its own accounts.

U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story on Tuesday granted Bell & Brigham, Lober & Dobson LLC and Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP’s request for the fees after the parties reached the deal in July. The settlement resolved a contentious five-year battle over whether MetLife violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by investing the plan’s life insurance death benefits into...

